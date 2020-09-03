Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD battles 200-hour EMA, nearby resistance line around $27.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver prices struggle to keep upside momentum from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 25 to September 01 upside.
  • Monthly top, $29.85 question the bulls targeting $30.
  • Late-August bottom near $26 adds to the downside barriers.

Silver keeps recovery moves from $27.07 while taking rounds to $27.50 during the early Thursday. The white metal marked the heaviest losses in two weeks the previous day before bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. However, 200-hour EMA and a falling trend line from Tuesday questions the pair’s further rise around $27.50/55.

Considering the metal’s sustained trading above 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement amid normal RSI conditions, the quote is likely to cross the immediate resistance confluence, which in turn can recall $28.30 and the weekly top surrounding $28.90.

Even so, bulls will find it difficult to keep the reins as $29.00 round-figures and the previous month’s high near $29.85 can challenge run-up to the $30.00 threshold.

Meanwhile, the pair’s downside past-61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $27.14 will need a clear break of $27.00 round-figures to revisit the area comprising multiple lows marked during April 20-26 near $26.05-00.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 27.5
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 27.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.27
Daily SMA50 23.36
Daily SMA100 19.96
Daily SMA200 18.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28.32
Previous Daily Low 27.07
Previous Weekly High 27.93
Previous Weekly Low 26.06
Previous Monthly High 29.86
Previous Monthly Low 23.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD off the lows, above.7300 on upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI

AUD/USD off the lows, above.7300 on upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI

AUD/USD looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 0.7311 after Chinese Caixin Services PMI surprised to the upside. The aussie shows some signs of life amid a pause in the dollar rebound and a better market mood. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 106.00 amid market optimism over Abenomics

USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 106.00 amid market optimism over Abenomics

USD/JPY probes weekly high flashed on Wednesday after recently bouncing off 106.12. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is up for running as a national leader, suggesting a long future of the Abenomics.

USD/JPY News

Gold keeps losses below 21-day SMA to attack $1,940

Gold keeps losses below 21-day SMA to attack $1,940

Gold fails to keep the bounces off Wednesday’s low of $1,932.73, drops for the second day in a row. The yellow metal marked the biggest losses since August 19 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose for the second day.

Gold News

WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00

WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00

WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.

Oil News

EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains

EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains

The record breaking moves in the S&P 500 has drawn investors into US assets and in turn the USD. The dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies on Wed with euro and the AUD experiencing the steepest declines. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures