TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Aluminium: Supply risks rise on Middle East tensions – ING

Aluminium: Supply risks rise on Middle East tensions – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING Commodities Strategist Ewa Manthey notes that LME aluminium prices have jumped to a one‑month high as Middle East tensions revive supply concerns. She argues that risks are focused on regional physical premiums, especially in Europe and the US, rather than a broad tightening of global supply.

Regional premiums seen more vulnerable

"LME aluminium prices jumped 3.5% this morning, a one-month high, with rising Middle East tensions reintroducing supply risks into the market"

"Escalation in the conflict between the US/Israel and Iran primarily increases upside risks to physical aluminium premiums, rather than materially tightening global supply. The Middle East accounts for around 8% of global aluminium capacity and is heavily reliant on the Strait of Hormuz for both metal exports and alumina imports, with key producers including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain."

"The scale of any supply disruption will depend on how long tensions persist, given smelters typically hold around three to four weeks of alumina inventories, meaning short disruptions are manageable – but prolonged disruption would quickly translate into production risk."

"Even without a full closure of the Strait, higher freight costs, war‑risk insurance and vessel delays would likely be reflected first in regional premiums. Europe and the US are most exposed, given their reliance on Middle Eastern metal as marginal supply. European premiums look particularly sensitive, given already tight primary availability and elevated duty‑paid and duty‑unpaid premiums. US Midwest premiums are structurally high due to tariffs, limiting near‑term upside but leaving marginal pricing exposed to Gulf-related disruptions."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD is coming under heavy selling pressure in what has been a rather grim start to the new trading week, with the pair now trading close to the 1.1700 support area as the US Dollar stages a solid rebound. The prevailing flight to safety mood continues to favour the Greenback, as investors react to the escalating conflict in the Middle East and trim risk exposure across the board.

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD adds to the recent bearish tone, approaching to the key 1.3300 support to reach fresh YTD troughs against the backdrop of the robust performance of the US Dollar. Indeed, Cable’s decline comes amid the firm demand for the safe-haven space in the wake of the US and Israel attacks to Iran.

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold now surrenders part of the earlier advance past the $5,400 mark per troy ounce at the beginning of the week. Indeed, the precious metal’s strong uptick remains fuelled by increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East amid the intense demand for safer assets.

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure near the key support level of $65,700. Trading at $66,400 at the time of writing on Monday, a breakdown below this critical level would suggest a deeper correction ahead.

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

AI is moving from earnings calls into the heart of monetary policy discussions, forcing Federal Reserve officials to confront a new question: How to act if AI reshapes inflation, employment and interest rates at the same time?

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass (GRASS) is edging up above $0.30 at the time of writing on Monday. The token’s notable 20% intraday surge stands out amid heightened volatility in the broader crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers