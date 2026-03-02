TRENDING:
US Oil stocks rally after Iran attempts to close Strait of Hormuz

  • War surrounding the Strait of Hormuz places 20% of global oil in lurch.
  • WTI rises 7%, while US Oil stocks (XOP) climb 5% in Monday's premarket.
US Oil stocks rally after Iran attempts to close Strait of Hormuz
Clay WebsterClay WebsterFXStreet

While most equity traders on Monday are cramming into Gold longs to wait out the latest US-Israeli war with Iran, one segment of the US stock market is on fire — in a good way. That, of course, is the oil sector.

The State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) has risen 5% in Monday's premarket after Iran responded to US and Israeli aggression by closing the Strait of Hormuz, where about 20% of global oil supply transits. This policy has dented global oil supplies, but OPEC has responded by raising daily Oil output by 411,000 barrels a day.

Already a swing producer, US production will ramp up in response over the coming weeks. But in the meantime, prices will remain high. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has spiked over 7% to above $72 at the time of writing, its highest level since President Donald Trump and Israel launched a 12-day war against Iran back in June 2025.

Societe Generale says that the price spike could be buffered by China’s strategic reserves and potential International Energy Agency Oil stock releases.

APA (APA) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) have risen 7% in the premarket, while Exxon Mobil (XOM) gains 5% and Chevron (CVX) adds 4%.

OXY, APA, CVX, XOM, XOP
15-minute chart on Monday, March 2, 2026 for XOP (candlesticks), APA, OXY, CVX, XOM

Author

Clay Webster

Clay Webster

FXStreet

Clay Webster grew up in the US outside Buffalo, New York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He began investing after college following the 2008 financial crisis.

Clay Webster
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD is coming under heavy selling pressure in what has been a rather grim start to the new trading week, with the pair now trading close to the 1.1700 support area as the US Dollar stages a solid rebound. The prevailing flight to safety mood continues to favour the Greenback, as investors react to the escalating conflict in the Middle East and trim risk exposure across the board.

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD adds to the recent bearish tone, approaching to the key 1.3300 support to reach fresh YTD troughs against the backdrop of the robust performance of the US Dollar. Indeed, Cable’s decline comes amid the firm demand for the safe-haven space in the wake of the US and Israel attacks to Iran.

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold now surrenders part of the earlier advance past the $5,400 mark per troy ounce at the beginning of the week. Indeed, the precious metal’s strong uptick remains fuelled by increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East amid the intense demand for safer assets.

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure near the key support level of $65,700. Trading at $66,400 at the time of writing on Monday, a breakdown below this critical level would suggest a deeper correction ahead.

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

AI is moving from earnings calls into the heart of monetary policy discussions, forcing Federal Reserve officials to confront a new question: How to act if AI reshapes inflation, employment and interest rates at the same time?

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass (GRASS) is edging up above $0.30 at the time of writing on Monday. The token’s notable 20% intraday surge stands out amid heightened volatility in the broader crypto market.

