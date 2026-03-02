TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY climbs on safe-haven Dollar demand, despite BoJ rate hike expectations

  • USD/JPY posts solid gains as the US currency benefits from renewed safe-haven demand.
  • Comments from a BoJ official keep the prospect of further rate hikes alive.
  • Investors await the ISM Manufacturing index and upcoming US employment data.
USD/JPY climbs on safe-haven Dollar demand, despite BoJ rate hike expectations
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/JPY trades around 157.50 on Monday at the time of writing, up 0.84% on the day, moving closer to the February high at 157.66 and maintaining a bullish tone supported by the strength of the US Dollar (USD).

The Greenback benefits from a marked increase in risk aversion amid escalating military tensions involving the United States (US), Israel and Iran. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, rises firmly and supports Dollar-denominated pairs. Demand for safe-haven assets intensifies as the Middle East war fuels concerns about a prolonged conflict, strengthening the US currency.

On the Japanese side, the Japanese Yen (JPY) shows relative resilience, supported by its own safe-haven status. However, the advance in USD/JPY indicates that US Dollar strength currently outweighs defensive flows into the Japanese currency. Comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino maintain the prospect of additional monetary tightening. He noted that the central bank could continue to gradually raise interest rates toward a neutral level if economic and inflation projections materialize, even if headline inflation temporarily falls below the 2% target.

These remarks come as recent data show a slowdown in core inflation in Tokyo, reviving questions about the exact timing of the next rate hike. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently reiterated that the institution stands ready to adjust policy if price and growth outlooks strengthen, leaving the door open to a gradual normalization process.

In the United States, market attention now turns to a data-heavy week. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February is due at 15:00 GMT and is expected to ease slightly to 51.8 from 52.6 previously, while remaining in expansion territory. Sub-components related to Employment, New Orders and Prices Paid will be closely monitored to assess the strength of industrial activity and its implications for the path of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

More broadly, investors are preparing for heightened volatility ahead of key labor market releases, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report scheduled later this week. Weaker-than-expected figures could revive expectations of monetary easing from the Fed and weigh on the US Dollar, while robust data would reinforce the case for a prolonged restrictive stance, potentially supporting USD/JPY.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.92%0.59%0.82%0.26%0.79%1.03%1.17%
EUR-0.92%-0.33%-0.11%-0.65%-0.13%0.10%0.25%
GBP-0.59%0.33%0.23%-0.33%0.20%0.43%0.57%
JPY-0.82%0.11%-0.23%-0.54%-0.02%0.22%0.36%
CAD-0.26%0.65%0.33%0.54%0.53%0.75%0.91%
AUD-0.79%0.13%-0.20%0.02%-0.53%0.23%0.38%
NZD-1.03%-0.10%-0.43%-0.22%-0.75%-0.23%0.14%
CHF-1.17%-0.25%-0.57%-0.36%-0.91%-0.38%-0.14%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD is coming under heavy selling pressure in what has been a rather grim start to the new trading week, with the pair now trading close to the 1.1700 support area as the US Dollar stages a solid rebound. The prevailing flight to safety mood continues to favour the Greenback, as investors react to the escalating conflict in the Middle East and trim risk exposure across the board.

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD adds to the recent bearish tone, approaching to the key 1.3300 support to reach fresh YTD troughs against the backdrop of the robust performance of the US Dollar. Indeed, Cable’s decline comes amid the firm demand for the safe-haven space in the wake of the US and Israel attacks to Iran.

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold now surrenders part of the earlier advance past the $5,400 mark per troy ounce at the beginning of the week. Indeed, the precious metal’s strong uptick remains fuelled by increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East amid the intense demand for safer assets.

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure near the key support level of $65,700. Trading at $66,400 at the time of writing on Monday, a breakdown below this critical level would suggest a deeper correction ahead.

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

AI is moving from earnings calls into the heart of monetary policy discussions, forcing Federal Reserve officials to confront a new question: How to act if AI reshapes inflation, employment and interest rates at the same time?

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass (GRASS) is edging up above $0.30 at the time of writing on Monday. The token’s notable 20% intraday surge stands out amid heightened volatility in the broader crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers