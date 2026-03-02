US Secretary of War Hegseth: No time frame to the Iran operation
United States (US) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that he would never put a time frime to the Iran operation, saying he is worried that Iran has long-range strike capabilities that can hit the tactical operations center, causing US casualties at a Pentagon press conference on Monday.
Key takeaways
Iran has long-range strike capabilities.
Would never hang a time frame on Iran operation.
It won't happen overnight, this is a big battle space.
it will take time to conduct battle damage assessment.
Iranian weapons hit tactical operations center, causing US casualties.
No US boots on ground in Iran.
United States not ruling out any options in war in Iran, adding we fight to win.
Trump has latitude to say what time frame of Iran operation could be.
US will stand shoulder to shoulder with allies."
