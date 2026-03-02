TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US Secretary of War Hegseth: No time frame to the Iran operation

US Secretary of War Hegseth: No time frame to the Iran operation
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

United States (US) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that he would never put a time frime to the Iran operation, saying he is worried that Iran has long-range strike capabilities that can hit the tactical operations center, causing US casualties at a Pentagon press conference on Monday.

Key takeaways

Iran has long-range strike capabilities.

Would never hang a time frame on Iran operation.

It won't happen overnight, this is a big battle space.

it will take time to conduct battle damage assessment.

Iranian weapons hit tactical operations center, causing US casualties.

No US boots on ground in Iran.

United States not ruling out any options in war in Iran, adding we fight to win.

Trump has latitude to say what time frame of Iran operation could be.

US will stand shoulder to shoulder with allies."

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.95%0.67%0.85%0.27%0.77%1.01%1.16%
EUR-0.95%-0.28%-0.15%-0.67%-0.18%0.06%0.21%
GBP-0.67%0.28%0.13%-0.39%0.11%0.34%0.49%
JPY-0.85%0.15%-0.13%-0.54%-0.04%0.19%0.35%
CAD-0.27%0.67%0.39%0.54%0.51%0.73%0.89%
AUD-0.77%0.18%-0.11%0.04%-0.51%0.24%0.39%
NZD-1.01%-0.06%-0.34%-0.19%-0.73%-0.24%0.15%
CHF-1.16%-0.21%-0.49%-0.35%-0.89%-0.39%-0.15%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD challenges 1.1700, six-week lows

EUR/USD challenges 1.1700, six-week lows

EUR/USD remains under heavy downside pressire in quite a dfrreadful start to the new trading week, putting the 1.1700 support to the test amid the marked rebound in the US Dollar. The flight-so-safety environment continues to support the Greenback following the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD adds to the recent bearish tone, approaching to the key 1.3300 support to reach fresh YTD troughs against the backdrop of the robust performance of the US Dollar. Indeed, Cable’s decline comes amid the firm demand for the safe-haven space in the wake of the US and Israel attacks to Iran.

Gold shifts its attention to $5,600 on fligh-to-safety mood

Gold shifts its attention to $5,600 on fligh-to-safety mood

Gold climbs to levels last seen in late January past the $5,400 mark per troy ounce on Monday. The yellow metal’s strong uptick remains fuelled by incresing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the consequent demand for safer assets.

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure near the key support level of $65,700. Trading at $66,400 at the time of writing on Monday, a breakdown below this critical level would suggest a deeper correction ahead.

The week ahead: Conflict in the Middle East jolts markets

The week ahead: Conflict in the Middle East jolts markets

Events in the Middle East are obviously dominating financial markets this morning. The Brent crude oil price is extending gains and is higher by more than 8%, stock futures are pointing lower and the gold price is higher by more than 2%. 

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network  hovers below $0.1700, broadly steady at press time on Monday, attempting a recovery after a 2% loss the previous day. Sunday’s decline aligned with nearly 49 million PI tokens offloaded by the Pi Foundation, implying a spike in supply pressure that capped the prevailing four-day recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers