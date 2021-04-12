Silver Price Analysis: Tide turning in favor of XAG/USD bears, $24 back in sight

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Silver looks south, as 200-DMA support gives way once again.
  • RSI has turned south below the midline while 21-DMA caps the upside.
  • A test of the horizontal support sub-$24 is back on the table.

Silver (XAG/USD) is battling the critical 200-daily moving average (DMA) support at $25.11, as sellers look for an entry, in a bid to test the $24 mark.

The white metal breached the abovementioned support on Friday but managed to recapture it on a daily closing basis.

However, the XAG bulls continue to lack conviction, as the bears step in and fight back control on Monday.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges lower, moving away from the midline, allowing room for more declines.

A daily closing below the 200-DMA could expose the April 5 low of $24.61.

Further south, the $24 round figure could offer some reprieve to the XAG bulls.

The sellers would then target the three-month lows of $23.78, where the horizontal trendline (orange) coincides.

Silver Price Chart: Daily

Alternatively, any recovery attempts would need to clear the bearish 21-DMA, now at $25.32.

The horizontal 100-DMA at $25.70 will then get tested, with the bulls seeking total control.

Silver Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.09
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 25.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.33
Daily SMA50 26.24
Daily SMA100 25.69
Daily SMA200 25.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.5
Previous Daily Low 24.99
Previous Weekly High 25.62
Previous Weekly Low 24.61
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 25
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.03

 

 

