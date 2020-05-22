Silver Price Analysis: Slips below $17.00 inside immediate falling channel

Silver Prices extend pullback from $17.63, prints two-day losing streak.

A confluence of 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement adds to the support.

Channel break can refresh monthly high, target late-January top during the further rise.

Silver prices drop to $16.83, down 1.58% on a day, during the early Friday’s trading. Even so, the industrial metal stays inside a short-term falling trend channel.

That said, the channel’s support line around $16.72 seems to gain the intraday sellers’ attention. However, additional downside past-$16.72 could be challenged by the oversold RSI conditions.

If bears ignore RSI, 50% Fibonacci retracement of May 13-20 upside and 200-HMA, around $16.50/47, appears on their radar.

Meanwhile, the bullion’s ability to defy the channel formation by crossing $17.22 resistance can propel it to refresh the monthly high past-$17.63.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Further downside likely