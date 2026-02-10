Forex Today: US Dollar stabilizes ahead of US NFP

Here is what you need to know for Wednesday, February 11:

United States (US) ADP reported that, on average, the private sector added 6.5K new jobs in the four weeks ending January 24, up from 5K in the previous week. Other than that, Retail Sales remained unchanged in December, below expectations for a 0.4% increase and below November’s 0.6% advance.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 96.80 price region, recovering a part of its intraday losses as financial markets await the release of the January Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Wednesday and the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.20% 0.37% -0.87% -0.06% 0.30% 0.21% 0.26% EUR -0.20% 0.18% -1.05% -0.25% 0.11% 0.00% 0.07% GBP -0.37% -0.18% -1.22% -0.42% -0.07% -0.17% -0.11% JPY 0.87% 1.05% 1.22% 0.81% 1.17% 1.06% 1.13% CAD 0.06% 0.25% 0.42% -0.81% 0.35% 0.26% 0.33% AUD -0.30% -0.11% 0.07% -1.17% -0.35% -0.10% -0.03% NZD -0.21% -0.00% 0.17% -1.06% -0.26% 0.10% 0.06% CHF -0.26% -0.07% 0.11% -1.13% -0.33% 0.03% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

GBP/USD is trading near the 1.3650 level, sliding after markets assessed the Bank of England (BoE)’s dovish hold, already pricing in a 50bps rate cut before the year-end.

EUR/USD is trading close to the 1.1890 price zone, trimming back its intraday gains, andi staying in a neutral zone. Additionally, the pair is awaiting Friday’s Eurozone flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

AUD/USD is trading near the 0.7070 level, with little movement throughout the day.

USD/JPY falls to the 154.50 price zone, a weekly low, after markets assessed the Japanese General Elections held on Sunday, which favored the current Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Gold is little changed, trading around $5,010 as geopolitical tensions appear to have eased.

What’s next in the docket:

Wednesday 11:

China January Consumer Price Index (CPI).

US January Nonfarm Payrolls.

Thursday 12:

UK flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4).

Friday 13:

RBNZ Inflation Expectations (Q1).

Swiss January CPI.

Eurozone flash GDP (Q4).

US January CPI.