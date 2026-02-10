EU–India trade: Long-run opportunity for Euro area – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts highlight the newly finalised EU–India trade agreement, which will remove tariffs on over 90% of traded goods within seven years. India currently represents just 1.5% of Euro area exports but is projected to grow around 6.5% annually to 2030. The deal notably cuts car tariffs from 110% to as low as 10% and eliminates duties on car parts.

Tariff cuts open structural export potential

"The EU and India have finalised a trade agreement 20 years in the making. The deal will eliminate tariffs on over 90% of goods traded between the regions within seven years."

"While short-term economic changes are unlikely due to limited current exports, the long-term potential is significant."

"India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with a projected growth rate in GDP of around 6.5% y/y until 2030, making it a key emerging G20 economy."

"A major opportunity lies in India’s expanding middle class, and for European automakers."

"Tariffs on cars will gradually drop from 110% to as low as 10%, while tariffs on car parts will be fully eliminated within five to ten years."

