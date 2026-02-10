West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $63.90 per barrel on Tuesday, down 0.43% on the day at the time of writing. The Crude Oil remains under pressure as concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East have partly faded.

The pullback in prices comes amid a relative easing of tensions between the United States (US) and Iran. Both countries indicate their willingness to continue indirect talks, described as constructive by Iranian authorities, reducing the immediate likelihood of a military escalation. This development contributes to a decline in the geopolitical risk premium that had been embedded in Oil prices in recent weeks.

At the same time, supply-side factors continue to weigh on the market. According to Reuters, Venezuelan Crude Oil exports rose sharply at the start of the year, reaching around 800,000 barrels per day in January from less than 500,000 barrels per day in the previous month. This increase in flows from Latin America reinforces expectations of better-supplied global markets, limiting the upside potential for WTI US Oil.

Investors nevertheless remain cautious, as the geopolitical backdrop in the Middle East stays fragile. US authorities recently advised American-flagged vessels to avoid Iranian waters as much as possible, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global Oil trade. Firm statements from Iranian officials also underline that the risk of escalation cannot be fully ruled out.

Against this mixed backdrop, market attention turns to short-term indicators. The weekly Crude Oil inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute (API), due later on Tuesday, could provide fresh catalysts for near-term moves in WTI US Oil prices.