WTI Oil declines as US-Iran talks ease tensions, supply data awaited
- WTI US Oil trades lower, weighed down by a relative easing of geopolitical fears.
- Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran reduce the risk premium, although the situation remains fragile.
- Traders await fresh signals on global supply, notably from exports and US inventory data.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $63.90 per barrel on Tuesday, down 0.43% on the day at the time of writing. The Crude Oil remains under pressure as concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East have partly faded.
The pullback in prices comes amid a relative easing of tensions between the United States (US) and Iran. Both countries indicate their willingness to continue indirect talks, described as constructive by Iranian authorities, reducing the immediate likelihood of a military escalation. This development contributes to a decline in the geopolitical risk premium that had been embedded in Oil prices in recent weeks.
At the same time, supply-side factors continue to weigh on the market. According to Reuters, Venezuelan Crude Oil exports rose sharply at the start of the year, reaching around 800,000 barrels per day in January from less than 500,000 barrels per day in the previous month. This increase in flows from Latin America reinforces expectations of better-supplied global markets, limiting the upside potential for WTI US Oil.
Investors nevertheless remain cautious, as the geopolitical backdrop in the Middle East stays fragile. US authorities recently advised American-flagged vessels to avoid Iranian waters as much as possible, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global Oil trade. Firm statements from Iranian officials also underline that the risk of escalation cannot be fully ruled out.
Against this mixed backdrop, market attention turns to short-term indicators. The weekly Crude Oil inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute (API), due later on Tuesday, could provide fresh catalysts for near-term moves in WTI US Oil prices.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.