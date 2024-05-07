Silver Price Analysis: Silver threatens to reverse trend

- Silver price has recovered after meeting the conservative target for a Bear Flag pattern.
- It is now threatening to reverse the short-term downtrend and begin a new uptrend.
- A break above the May 7 highs at $27.51 would probably signal a bullish reversal of trend.
Silver (XAG/USD) price is threatening to reverse the short-term downtrend it has been in since April 12 and begin a new uptrend. This is significant given the old maxim that “the trend is your friend” since a reversal of the trend would indicate a switch to a bullish bias, favoring longs.
4-hour Chart
If Silver price breaks above the $27.53 May 7 highs it will probably increase the growing body of evidence that points to a reversal of the trend. Silver has risen strongly since it bottomed at the beginning of May; it has broken above the last higher low of the downtrend and breached both the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMA). Bullish momentum has been strong during the up move. The MACD is now above the zero line and it formed a double bottom pattern during late April and May. When MACD forms a double bottom bullish reversal pattern it is often a sign the underlying asset price is also reversing.
As such a break above the May 7 highs would probably usher in a new bullish trend and lead to a continuation higher to the next target at $27.74, followed by a target at around $28.80.
Bear Flag reaches conservative target
Silver formed a Bear Flag continuation price pattern after reversing from the April highs at about $30.00. The pattern broke to the downside and declined to its conservative target. After a few bounces it started to reverse higher.
There is a possibility that Silver price will fail to break above the May 7 highs and instead roll over. If so it will probably mean the short-term downtrend is still in force and the Bear Flag's second target could still be achieved.
In such a scenario, Silver price will probably first fall to support at $26.10. Further weakness would probably lead to the next target to the downside at support from a long-term upper range boundary line at about $25.80. Yet more weakness could even see it reach the second target for the Bear Flag at $25.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
