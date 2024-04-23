- Silver price is declining after touching the top of a four-year consolidation range at roughly $30.00.
- XAG/USD has fallen to $27.00 and could decline further with support not materializing till $26.00.
Silver (XAG/USD) price has continued to sell-off after being rejected by the top of a long-term range at just below $30.00 (green line) on April 12.
The precious metal is now in the midst of a steep decline and will probably continue lower till support materializes from the top of a smaller year-long range at $26.00.
Silver Daily Chart
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator has crossed below its signal line, indicating Silver has probably reversed its medium-term trend and is set to move even lower. The signal is improved by the fact that MACD is a more reliable indicator in markets that are not strongly trending such as that of Silver.
Silver price will probably fall to support from the former range highs at $26.00. At that level it could base and recover. A decisive break below $26.00 would return Silver to inside its year-long range and possibly the lower trendline at roughly $23.00.
Only a decisive break above the 2021 high of $30.07, however, would reverse the bearish picture and suggest Silver was going higher. Such a move would also signal a breakout from the whole four-year consolidation with an initial target at $32.40 where former resistance lies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
