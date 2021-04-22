Silver Price Analysis: Key SMAs, immediate rising channel test XAG/USD pullback from $26.65 resistance

- Silver fails to recover following the heaviest drop in two weeks.
- 50-day, 100-day SMA restrict immediate downside ahead of monthly ascending trend channel.
- Bullish MACD signals join upbeat catalysts to suggest recovery moves.
- A five-week-old upside hurdle will be the key to watch.
Silver drops back towards $26.00, around $26.10 by the press time, following its failure to consolidate the previous day’s losses during the initial Asian session on Friday.
In doing so, the white metal respects the pullback from a horizontal resistance comprising highs marked on March 18 and April 21.
However, 50-day and 100-day SMAs, respectively around $26.00 and $25.90, challenge the commodity’s latest weakness. Also acting as the key downside barrier is the support line of an ascending channel stretched from March 31, near $25.55.
It should be noted that the bullish MACD and the aforementioned challenges to the bullion’s downside keep silver buyers hopeful towards another confrontation to the $26.65 crucial resistance.
Though, any further upside beyond the multi-day-old horizontal hurdle will be tamed by the upper line of the stated channel formation close to $26.90.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.51%
|Today daily open
|26.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.24
|Daily SMA50
|26.02
|Daily SMA100
|25.88
|Daily SMA200
|25.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.64
|Previous Daily Low
|25.77
|Previous Weekly High
|26.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.68
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
