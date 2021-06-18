Silver Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate near 200-day SMA

- Silver prints substantial gains after the previous day’s fallout.
- XAG/USD eyes 200-day SMA as bears gather momentum for the next downside.
- Momentum oscillator reflects the bearish biasness.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) took a breather on Friday and edged higher in the early European session. The prices fell sharply consecutively for the past two sessions while touching the low of $25.77 on Thursday.
At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $26.22, up 1.18% for the day.
XAG/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the white metal has been under selling pressure near the $28.30 level. The multiple top formations constitute the confluence zone at this level.
If price makes sustained moves below the intraday low at $25.91, then it could continue with the prevailing downside momentum. The first target could be found at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $25.72.
A break of 200-SMA would open a fresh round of selling coupled with the receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence ( MACD) indicator.
That said, XAG/USD bears would be motivated to test the $25.45 horizontal support level, the levels last seen in April. The next in line will be low on April 14 at $25.19.
Alternatively, if price decisively breaks the $26.25 key psychological mark then it could progress toward the $26.70 horizontal resistance level followed by the previous day high of $27.24.
A daily close above the mentioned level could prompt the bulls to march toward the June 16 high at $27.83.
XAG/USD additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|1.12
|Today daily open
|25.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.68
|Daily SMA50
|27.01
|Daily SMA100
|26.64
|Daily SMA200
|25.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.25
|Previous Daily Low
|25.78
|Previous Weekly High
|28.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.47
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.32
