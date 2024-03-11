- Silver has been trapped in a range since the start of 2023.
- A list of bullish fundamental factors are gathering, however, suggesting more upside for Silver.
- A decisive break above $26.00 would provide confirmation of a bullish turn.
Silver (XAG/USD) has been trapped in a range between $20 and $26 over the last year, but the precious metal’s fundamentals look bright for 2024, suggesting it could break out, according to experts.
Silver versus US Dollar: daily chart
Silver is both a precious metal, bought because it retains its value like Gold, but also because it is used in a wide variety of industrial processes, including the manufacture of automobiles, solar panels and electronics. It is, therefore, sensitive to both global growth prospects and to changes in interest rates and inflation. This special combination of influences suggests Silver could be in a sweet spot from a fundamental perspective.
Silver to rise on global growth prospects
XAG/USD should push higher in the third and fourth quarters of 2024 because rising growth will see increased demand for the metal from industry, according to Marcus Garvey, a commodities analyst at Macquarie Group.
“As a dual precious and industrial metal, if we start to see global growth pick up a bit more over the course of this year — which is very much our base case — then I would expect Silver to go from a relative underperformer to Gold to being a relative outperformer to gold over really the third and fourth quarter of this year.” Garvey said in an Interview with CNBC news.
Riding on the coat-tails of Gold
Silver’s traditional role as a store of value, however, also means it should benefit from expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start to cut interest rates this year.
Lower interest rates mean precious metals and non-yielding assets in general – such as Bitcoin – gain in value. This is because the opportunity cost of owning them falls, which means holders stand to lose less money compared to parking their money as cash or in yielding assets such as bonds.
This is the main reason behind Gold’s recent ascent to an all-time high in the $2,190s.
It could mean Silver is about to start its own surge, according to some experts who hold that Silver usually follows Gold, only after a lag.
In addition, because Silver is primarily priced in US Dollars, a weaker USD tends to propel Silver higher. Lower interest rates tend to negatively impact the Dollar as they lead to less foreign capital inflows, and this could further support Silver prices going forward.
Heightened demand
Demand for Silver is likely to hit record levels in 2024, according to the Silver Institute, a not-for-profit association, further acting as a bullish driver on prices.
In a report published earlier in the year, the Institute said global Silver demand was forecast to reach 1.2 billion ounces in 2024, hitting its second-highest level on record.
When to buy?
What sort of technical confirmation can investors expect before pressing the “buy” button on Silver? To answer this question we return to the chart, which shows the top of Silver’s long-term range located at $26.00 an ounce. It would, therefore, take a decisive break above this level to confirm a breakout from the precious metal’s current straight jacket and see it rally higher.
The usual technical method for predicting the extent of breakouts from ranges is to take the height of the range and extrapolate it higher from the breakout point. Such a method would indicate a target for Silver at just shy of $32.00, however, a more conservative estimate would indicate a target in the $29.50s, the 61.8% Fibonacci extrapolation of the range.
Silver versus US Dollar: daily chart
In order to avoid being caught in a “fake out”, investors should make sure the break above $26.00 is decisive before diving in. This means it should be accompanied by a longer-than-average daily bullish bar which closes near its high, or three up days that pierce cleanly above the resistance level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
