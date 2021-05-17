Senior Irish source: Government concerned over hostile UK tone towards NI Protocol – RTE

“The government is concerned at the increasingly hostile tone of the UK government towards the Northern Ireland Protocol,” RTÉ News reports, citing a senior Irish source.

The source has also described as "irresponsible" the suggestion, as briefed by the British government, that the EU would have to deliver a solution to the issues surrounding the backstop by July 12.

This comes after the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin held a wide-ranging discussion on Northern Ireland and British-Irish issues with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Chequers on Friday.

Martin tweeted out: "We also reaffirmed both governments' commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and its institutions."

"The argument [at the meeting] was that Protocol doesn't enjoy the support of one community in Northern Ireland, therefore it's not protecting the Good Friday Agreement," said one source.

Market reaction

GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.4100, divided between looming Brexit concerns and the UK reopening.

Meanwhile, a pause in the US dollar sell-off also keeps a check in the cable’s upside attempts.