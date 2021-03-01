Senior Democrats abandon backup plan on $15 minimum wage – WaPo

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

US Senior Democrats are doing away with a backup plan to increase the minimum wage through a corporate tax penalty, after facing numerous challenges in drafting their proposal over the weekend, the Washington Post (WaPo) reports, citing two people familiar with the internal deliberations.

Additional details

“Senior Democrats — including Wyden and Sanders — are walking away from that backup effort.”

“On Thursday, the Senate parliamentarian said that the $15-an-hour minimum wage included in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan was inadmissible under the rules Democrats are using to pass the bill through the Senate.”

“The House on Saturday passed the stimulus bill, including the measure to increase the minimum wage to $15. It’s not clear exactly how the Senate will proceed, although the White House has ruled out overturning the parliamentarian’s ruling.”

Market reaction

The risk-recovery theme remains intact so far this Monday, as the investors cheer the news of the US stimulus passage in the House of Representatives.

The S&P 500 futures rally nearly 1% while the US dollar index correct from weekly tops of 90.97.  

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

