Senate to vote on barring Trump from running for President if impeached says Schumer - Reuters

US Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer said that if the Senate impeaches outgoing US President Donald Trump then there will be a vote on permanently blocking him from running from office, reported Reuters.

This comes after the House voted in favour of starting impeachment proceedings on Wednesday. If Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t agree to an emergency session of the Senate, the impeachment trial will begin after 19 January, said Schumer.

Market Impact

There has been minimal market impact to the news that Trump will be impeached for the second time during his term as President, but Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group, thinks that preventing Trump from running for office in future would “permanently remove the “Trump premium” from the dollar and allow the currency to weaken further.”