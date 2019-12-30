Analysts at TD Securities suggest that with participation and liquidity only set to deteriorate further, they think the near-term risk/reward of engaging in SEK looks pretty poor right now.
Key Quotes
“With the Riksbank firmly on hold and lacking policy flexibility from here, we think the krona will be largely flow-driven for now with broader sentiment as the primary influence at the margin.”
“From a longer-term perspective, we think EURSEK (and NOKSEK) has had a solid run lower that is now looking rather long in the tooth.”
“We cannot declare with much confidence that the mid-December lows above 10.40 represent the trough for this cycle. We do, however, think the cross may struggle to challenge 10.3776 unless a significant new catalyst emerges.”
This leaves us better buyers of dips going forward, but we are content to remain on the sidelines until activity picks up again in the New Year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
