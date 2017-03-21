SECO: Swiss Govt lowers 2017 GDP forecast to 1.6% vs 1.8% prev

By Dhwani Mehta

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) came out with their latest forecasts on Swiss economic growth and inflation outlook in the coming years.

Key Points:

2018 GDP unchanged at 1.9%

2017 inflation forecast +0.5% vs 0.0% previous

2018 inflation +0.3% vs +0.2%

SECO cites that the 2017 downward revision is due to a sluggish end to 2016 but "expected to step up significantly over the coming quarters."

Swiss economy "will continue to recover at a solid albeit not exceptionally strong rate."