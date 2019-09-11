Scottish judges rule that UK parliament prorogation is deemed unlawful

Amid quiet European trading, the latest headlines hit the wires, courtesy Reuters, Scottish judges ruled that the UK parliament prorogation is deemed unlawful.

The UK government will begin an appeal in the Supreme Court next Tuesday to achieve the final ruling.

This contradicts the initial ruling by the Scottish judges that ruled PM Johnson's prorogation of parliament does not contravene law

The pound paid little attention to the ruling, as the Cable continues its choppy trend below the 1.2370 barrier so far this Wednesday.