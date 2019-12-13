Scotland’s Sturgeon: Scotland should not be ripped out of Europe

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon came out on the wires, via Reuters, as we more than halfway through counting that shows a clear majority for the Conservatives.

Key Quotes:

There is a clear desire and endorsement that Scotland should not be ripped out of Europe. Johnson does not have the mandate to take Scotland out of the EU.

Meanwhile, the latest update shows that the Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) have won the Aberdeen South and Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock seats from the Tories.