UK’s Johnson: Things seem to be moving in the right direction

Boris Johnson is on the wires now, via ITV, noting that things seem to be moving in the right direction.

Johnson adds: “Election result is a mandate to get Brexit done”.

Meanwhile, Cable keeps its range near 1.3470-60 levels, up nearly 2.30% so far. It’s a substantial majority for Johnson’s Conservatives. Labour’s Corbyn said that he will step down from the party’s leadership. Sky News calls the election for Tories with a 358-368 majority.

On the results front, Tories have won Tony Blair’s old Sedgefield seat and Don Valley.