Scotland closer to a 2nd referendum; Edinburgh has 'no legal' right to challenge Brexit: BBG

Bloomberg reported that Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in a statement reacting to Tuesday’s ruling, said the British government’s promises to uphold a political convention to consult lawmakers in Scotland now were “not worth the paper they are written on.” She said it’s “becoming ever clearer” that Scotland must decide whether it should “take our future into our own hands.”

“It is becoming clearer by the day that Scotland’s voice is simply not being heard or listened to within the U.K.,” said Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party that heads the semi-autonomous government in Edinburgh. “This raises fundamental issues above and beyond that of EU membership.”

The Scottish government has to be seen to be doing everything it can to compromise and cooperate, said McEwen at Edinburgh University. There’s no sign at the moment that the U.K. government is willing to accommodate Scotland’s wishes, she said.

As of writing, the Great British Pound bounced off lows taking the GBP/USD pair back above 1.2500 round figure mark (80-pips recovered).