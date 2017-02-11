Saudi EnergyMin: Saudis see OPEC renewing resolve to normalize oil stockpile

Saudi EnergyMin: Saudis see OPEC renewing resolve to normalize oil stockpileBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports the latest comments from the Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Al-Falih, with the key headlines found below.
Saudis see OPEC renewing resolve to normalize oil stockpile.
Oil supply-demand balances continue to tighten and oil inventories continue to fall.
Compliance with global supply cut pact remains excellent, with the strong will to continue supporting market stability.
Expects improving oil market to continue, other producers, to renew their resolve to bring inventories to normal levels.
Saudi continues to work towards inventory drawdown beyond March next year.
Entering high season for oil demand in Q1 2018.
