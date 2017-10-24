Saudi EnergyMin flexible, options open on OPEC oil pact - RTRS

Saudi EnergyMin flexible, options open on OPEC oil pact - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments crossing the wires from Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih, as he speaks to Reuters at an investment conference in Riyadh.
Key Points:
Monitoring was under way on compliance with the deal
He was satisfied and focused on everyone working together.
There was flexibility and options were open on an OPEC-led oil output reduction agreement.
Oil investment had returned after the OPEC-led pact to reduce supply began in January and the recovery of the global economy.
