Saudi EnergyMin flexible, options open on OPEC oil pact - RTRS

More comments crossing the wires from Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih, as he speaks to Reuters at an investment conference in Riyadh.

Key Points:

Monitoring was under way on compliance with the deal

He was satisfied and focused on everyone working together.

There was flexibility and options were open on an OPEC-led oil output reduction agreement.

Oil investment had returned after the OPEC-led pact to reduce supply began in January and the recovery of the global economy.