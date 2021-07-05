Saudi Energy Minister calls on the UAE for compromise and rationality

In an effort to reach an agreement Monday on the oil output policy, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman urged the UAE to "compromise" and act rationally while speaking in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel on Sunday.
Key quotes
"The extension is the basis and not a secondary issue.”
"You have to balance addressing the current market situation with maintaining the ability to react to future developments ... if everyone wants to raise production then there has to be an extension.”
"Big efforts were made over the past 14 months that provided fantastic results and it would be a shame not to maintain those achievements. ... Some compromise and some rationality is what will save us.”
"We are looking for a way to balance the interests of producer and consumer countries and for market stability in general, especially when shortages are expected due to the decrease in stockpiles.”
No country should use a single month as a baseline reference, adding there was a mechanism to file objections and that "selectivity is difficult".
This comes after the UAE said Sunday it backs an output increase from August but suggested deferring to another meeting the decision on extending the supply pact, per Reuters.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target a 61.8% Fibo confluence
EUR/USD bulls step in and target a retest of the M-formation's neckline. Hourly H&S may also be in play for the bullish conviction. While the target area was achieved, there was always the risk of the price stalling along the way.
GBP/USD bulls back off as price consolidates the bullish correction
GBP/USD consolidates as traders look to the BoE for clues. The cable is flat at the start of the week, consolidating the gains made over the past number of sessions as the price meets a tough area of resistance.
GBP/USD bulls back off as price consolidates the bullish correction
GBP/USD consolidates as traders look to the BoE for clues. The cable is flat at the start of the week, consolidating the gains made over the past number of sessions as the price meets a tough area of resistance.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.