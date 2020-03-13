Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil amid price war with Russia

Reuters quoted five trading sources said on Friday, saying that Saudi Arabia is flooding markets with oil at prices as low as $25 per barrel.
The Saudi move is mainly targeting big refiners of Russian oil in Europe and Asia, as it seeks to escalate the price war with Moscow for market share.
The sources said that Saudi state oil company Aramco told them it would supply all requested additional volumes in April.
Oil reaction
Oil prices have moved-off low, still defending gains amid risk-on market mood. WTI trades close to $32, having hit a daily high of $33.87 and a daily low of $31.15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
