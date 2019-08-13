S. Korean Pres. Moon: S. Korea economic fundamentals are strong despite uncertainty

The South Korean President Moon Jae-in was on the wires last hour, via Reuters, making some comments on the economic situation amid ongoing South Korea-Japan trade spat.

President Moon said that S. Korea economic fundamentals are strong despite uncertainty.

Meanwhile, a South Korean official said on Tuesday that South Korea, China and Japan are likely to hold a trilateral meeting of their foreign ministers later this month.

The official added that there are high chances that the South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono will have bilateral trade talks.