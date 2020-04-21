S. Korean Govt: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is not seriously ill

South Korea’s state news agency, Yonhap, is out with the latest headlines, citing the government, saying that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is not seriously ill.

The government said that there is no unusual movement in North Korea.

The South clears the airs about Kim’s health condition, earlier reported to be a grave situation while the NBC News reported the leader to be brain dead.

USD/KRW keeps gains

USD/KRW retreats from the recent uptick to a new three-week tops of 1,241.23, as it now trades at 1,234 levels, still up 1.17% on the day.