S. Korea FinMin sets 2020 budget at 513.5 tn Won; up 8% from 2019

South Korean Finance Ministry drafted the most aggressive budget spending plan since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis for next year amid mounting trade risks from both at home and overseas.
Key Details:
“It would propose to parliament a budget bill of 513.5 trillion won ($423.45 billion) for next year, up 8.0% from this year when including the extra budget for 2019, and up 9.3% excluding it.
Next year’s fiscal deficit would rise to 3.6% of expected annual gross domestic product from a 2.2% gap projected for this year, marking the biggest shortfall since 2009 when the global economy was fighting the financial crisis.
The ministry said in a statement budget spending would be increased sharply for welfare, job creation, small businesses, environment and research-and-development projects.
Details of the budget bill were disclosed just before the central bank’s policy meeting on Friday.”
Despite the announcement of the budget proposal, the South Korean Won bounced-off highs and trades at two-day lows against the US dollar, with USD/KRW up 0.30% near 1,216 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows
The absence of a new catalyst keeps speculative interest in cautious mode, with the greenback having a slight advantage against its European rival in a risk-averse environment.
GBP/USD: 1.2150 support-confluence can challenge bearish MACD
With its sustained trading under a downward-sloping trend-line since July 18, coupled with bearish MACD signal, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 1.2218 on early Thursday.
USD/JPY extends the drop below 106 amid risk-aversion
The bulls are seen tightening their grip around the Yen amid BOJ Suzuki's comments and fresh US-China concerns over South China sea, now pushing USD/JPY further below 106.00, as risk-off remains in vogue.
Gold: Fresh risk-off renews buying interest around $1,540
With the latest trade/political headlines renewing risk-off, Gold takes the bids near $1,540 by the press time of early Thursday. The safe-haven witnessed a pullback on Wednesday as the USD grew on the back of no major negatives, be it for trade or from economic calendar.
US second quarter GDP 1st revision preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%
Second quarter annualized GDP is expected to drop to 2.0% from the initial release of 2.1%. First quarter GDP was 3.1%. Consumer spending remains healthy. Business investment and sentiment low, dragged down by the China trade dispute.