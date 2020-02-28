S. Korea FinMin plans to announce details of supplementary budget next week to fight coronavirus

Amid a continuous rise in the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Korea, a Finance Ministry official said that his government plans to announce details of the supplementary budget next week.
He added that the extra budget to fight coronavirus will be larger than 11.6 tln won MERS spending in 2015.
The government will help virus-hit small businesses, medical, tourism sectors with tax breaks and cheap loans, the official further noted.
Earlier today, South Korea confirmed 256 more coronavirus cases, total 2022, the largest outbreak to date outside China.
USD/KRW extends its upside consolidation
The Korean won remains on the back foot for the second straight session on Friday, as the USD/KRW cross extends its consolidative mode near half-yearly highs of 1,222.52 reached on Monday. The spot trades +0.13% at 1,214.30, at the time of writing.
