S. Koran Official:’ Our government position is firm, Kim Jong-un is alive and well’

Speaking on Sunday, Moon Chung-in, Special Adviser on National Security to South Korea's President Moon Jae, said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is alive and well, putting at all the rumors about the dictator’s death.
The official said: "Our government position is firm, Kim Jong-un is alive and well."
N. Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported o Monday that Kim had sent a message of thanks to workers on the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourism project.
Market reaction
The above headlines end the uncertainty over Kim Jong-Un’s health condition and therefore the Asian markets remain in a better mood, as the US dollar extends Friday’s losses against its main competitors.
USD/JPY holds steady around 107.50, as the focus shifts to the BOJ monetary policy decision. AUD/USD tests eight-day highs near 0.6440 despite poor Chinese Industrial Profits data.
Meanwhile, USD/KRW keeps its recent range trade intact around 1,235 levels, as the bulls consolidate before the next push higher. Last Monday, the cross spiked to three-week highs above 1,240 on chatter about Kim’s likely death due to sickness.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD in weekly highs above 0.6400, ignores poor China data
AUD/USD holds firmer near the weekly high of 0.6439, as the bulls ignore the slump in the Chinese Industrial Profits data amid a generalized US dollar weakness, in light of the upbeat market mood.
USD/JPY snaps three-day losing streak, but still directionless below 108
USD/JPY registers mild gains around mid-107s while inside a short-term descending triangle. 200-day SMA adds to the resistance before the monthly top. 50% and 60% Fibonacci retracements limit downside past-triangle support.
WTI oil price drops 5% in Asia as oversupply concerns persist
WTI remains on the offer as analyst reiterate that the market is oversupplied. Oil has begun the final week of April on a negative note, falling over 5% during Monday's session on persistent oversupply concerns. The number of active US oil rigs fall for the sixth straight week.
Gold: Mildly heavy above $1,700 amid less active markets in Asia
Gold fails to extend the late Friday's recovery moves. A lack of major catalysts keeps the bullion traders clueless amid a broad risk-off wave. US virus data keeps challenging the ease of lockdowns, Australia/Japan seem to near the decision.
3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week
For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50.