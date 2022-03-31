Russia's Putin to halt gas payments if buyers don't pay in roubles, including relating to active contracts

The euro weakened in response to Putin's remarks, as the new order that gas payments must be made in roubles raises the risk that Russia cuts gas payments to the Eurozone, which would likely trigger a recession. EUR/USD dipped under 1.1100 as a result and is now trading in the 1.1080s and down about 0.6% on the session.

Putin explained that by continuing to sell gas in euros and dollars, assets that could easily be frozen by the West, Russia deems the risk of providing gas for free as unacceptable. The switch to rouble payments is meant to strengthen Russia's sovereignty, he continued, before lambasting Europe for being ready to ignore the interests of its own citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Russia is to halt gas contracts if buyers don't pay in roubles, reported Bloomberg. Active contracts will be immediately halted if these demands are not met, Putin continued, noting that buyers of gas should open accounts in Russian banks. Putin said that he had signed an order on these new gas trading rules, which come into force as of 1 April. Putin pledged that Russia would continue providing gas at the already set volumes and prices and will move to increase settlements in national currencies.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.