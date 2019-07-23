Russia's Novak: Global oil market is fairly balanced, volatility isn't high

According to the Interfax news agency, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak today said that the global oil market was fairly balanced and that the volatility wasn't high. "Russia and Belarus are close to agreement on oil transit tariff," Novak added. "We hope there will be a high demand for oil in 2020."
There seems to be a negative reaction from oil with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate erasing its daily gains in the last minutes and turning flat on the day near $56.20.
EUR/USD hits 7-week lows near 1.1180 on relentless USD buying
Despite the recovery in the 10-year German yields, the EUR/USD pair remains heavy below 1.1200 amid unabated US dollar buying across the board, as markets reassess the Fed's interest rate policy ahead of Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD advances modestly on Boris Johnson’s victory
The Brexiteer Boris Johnson has been elected as the leader of the Tory Party and will replace Mrs. May as PM. His willingness to leave the EU with or without a deal will likely keep the Sterling under pressure, once the dust settles. GBP/USD now trading at around 1.2470.
USD/JPY: looking to stabilize above 108.00
USD stronger amid central banks’ imbalances being priced in. Light macroeconomic calendar leaving sentiment in control of currencies. USD/JPY pair needs now to extend gains past 108.40 to gain bullish traction.
Gold off lows, still in the red near $1420 area
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of its early losses to $1414 area, or multi-day lows.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.