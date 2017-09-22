Russian Oil Min Novak: too early to discuss oil output deal extension

Following the conclusion of major oil producers' meeting in Vienna, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was noted saying that though the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee discussed global oil deal extension, it was too early to take a decision about it.

Additional quotes:

• We call on the countries who are not in full compliance with oil supply deal to reach targets

• Not expecting decision on extension of oil supply cut deal any earlier than January 2018



Meanwhile, Kuwait oil minister also said that they will probably wait until next meeting to decide on extension.