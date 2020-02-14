Russian oil firms favor extending than deepening output cuts - S&P Global Platts

Citing the Chiefs of Russia’s oil giants, S&P Global Platts reports that a majority of the Russian oil companies back the case for oil output cut extension instead of deepening the supply cuts.

“Given the current situation on the market, it makes sense to extend the agreement through the second quarter and then monitor,” Gazprom Neft’s CEO Alexander Dyukov noted.

Ravil Maganov, First Executive Vice President of Lukoil said: Russian oil companies are on board with extending the agreement to cut oil production through the end of Q2, but most did not support deepening those cuts.

On Thursday, Kremlin announced that Russia was yet to decide on the oil production cut, in coordination with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Sources in Moscow added that they will announce their position in due course.

Both crude benchmarks trade flat, with WTI around $51.50 while Brent steadying below $56.50.