Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: There will be no war with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday that “there will be no war with Ukraine but we will not allow to ignore our interest.”

Additional quotes

The US proposals were better than proposals received from NATO.”

“Expect to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the next couple of weeks.”

“President Vladimir Putin would decide how to respond to the proposals.”

These comments come as tensions between Moscow and Kyiv are at their highest in years, with a large Russian troop stationed near the shared borders of the two countries.

Lavrov said Thursday, the written responses presented by the US and NATO to Russia's security demands fail to address Moscow's concerns over the eastward expansion of the military alliance, per CNN News.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment is deteriorating, as the Fed rate hike concerns continue to haunt markets ahead od the US PCE inflation release.

The S&P 500 futures pare gains to now trade at 4,329 while the US dollar index clinches fresh multi-month peaks of 97.42, as of writing.