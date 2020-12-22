US Internal Revenue Service tells senate finance committees there is no evidence the agency was compromised or taxpayer data affected by SolarWinds hack, senator Ron Wyden sated according to Reuters.

''Treasury staff tells senate finance committee that treasury suffered a serious breach, beginning in July, the full depth of which isn’t known,'' Wyden said.

''Treasury says it was notified by Microsoft that dozens of agency email accounts were compromised,'' Wyden added.

Further notes

Suspected Russian hackers compromised dozens of Treasury Department email accounts.

Had broken into systems in the Treasury Department's Departmental Offices division, home to the highest-ranking officials.

Treasury Department still doesn’t know all of the activity the hackers engaged in or precisely what information was stolen.

Market implications

There is some risk-off happening in Asia would be as a consequence of this news.

The yen is bid and commodity currencies are offered which makes for a compelling case to the downside for AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY in accordance to the above technical analysis.