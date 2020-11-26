RR Stock Price: Rolls-Royce PLC corrects lower after starting the week on investor optimism

- LSE:RR dips by 3.93% as the FTSE 100 ends Wednesday in the red.
- Some pessimism for the long-term as the U.K. shifts focus to clean energy by 2030.
- RR is one of the most bought stocks on the U.K. based Hargreaves Lansdown trading platform.
LSE:RR has continued to be a volatile stock as the U.K. continues to battle its COVID-19 outbreak heading into 2021. News of potential COVID-19 vaccine doses being distributed to the U.K.’s most vulnerable citizens by April of next year has spiked investor interest in Rolls-Royce, which is also one of the leading manufacturers of jet engines for commercial aircraft. Reopening air travel can only mean good things for Rolls-Royce, similar to the rejuvenated stock performance of American counterpart Boeing (NYSE:BA).
Last week, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country would be shifting its focus away from petrol, towards clean energy and electric vehicles. The move would lead to a ban on fossil fuel automobiles by the year 2030, a move that has been popular in other countries around the world, including the United States. Rolls-Royce has already started planning for the future as earlier in the year, its CEO did mention that the luxury car brand would have no choice but to move to electric vehicles by the end of the decade.
Rolls-Royce share price
With several consecutive weeks now of COVID-19 vaccine news, Rolls-Royce should be seeing better days ahead as vaccine doses should begin to be available in the new year. The popular brand remains one of the most traded stocks on the Hargreaves Lansdown trading platform, as investors have learned to buy and sell the volatility that has followed Rolls-Royce throughout the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new two-month highs closer to 1.1950
EUR/USD has extended its gains, nearing 1.1950. The US dollar is on the back foot as the FOMC Minutes hint to more QE coming and as US jobless claims rose again. Coronavirus headlines and the ECB meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit uncertainty and nears 1.34
GBP/USD is nearing 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns of a snag in Brexit talks. It is unclear if Chief EU Negotiator Barnier travels to London for further talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Thursday. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!