RKT Stock Price: Rocket Companies Inc has three company-unrelated reasons to retreat

- NYSE: RKT is set to fall on Monday amid fading chances of imminent fiscal stimulus.
- Election uncertainty is also weighing on markets.
- Rocket Companies Inc is not immune to rising US coronavirus cases.
The last week of October is set to kick off with a fall, and that may adversely affect Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT). There is nothing company-related that is set to weigh on the stock, nor push it higher. Here are three reasons for the fall, but when they improve, Rocket's solid fundamentals could help it recover swiftly and resume the upswing seen before the recent rise.
Here are three reasons for the upcoming downside correction:
1) Stimulus stalemate: "They are moving the goalposts" – both Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows used the same terms to blame each other for the deadlock in stimulus talks. When both parties seemed close to a deal last week, equities were on the rise, and the finger-pointing is now weighing on them.
2) Election uncertainty: Politicians are moving away from a deal as November 3 – election day – is getting closer. Over the weekend, there have been only few opinion polls and markets are becoming more anxious to know if the debate had an impact on voting intention. Challenger Joe Biden is leading against President Donald Trump, but there is a high degree of uncertainty. Moreover, the Senate race is closer.
3) Coronavirus cases are rising: While the world is focused on the US elections and the European COVID-19 flareup, the disease is spreading in America. Daily cases have hit records while hospitalities and mortalities are also on the rise. That may have a detrimental impact on the economy.
Covid cases are surging and politicians are too busy with the elections to approve a new relief package – that sums up the current situation for markets and Rocket Companies Inc is not immune.
RKT Stock Forecast
Rocket Companies Inc. is changing hands some 1.85% lower in Monday's pre-market trading. It is set to erase all of Friday's gains, which sent it to a closing level of $20.57. Critical support awaits at $20, which is a psychologically significant level and also a low point last week. Resistance is at $21.70, a line that worked as support in early October.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
