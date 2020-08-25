RKT Stock Price: Rocket Companies Inc. blasts off, already 40% above IPO price

- NYSE:RKT gains for the seventh consecutive session continuing its surge from previous week.
- The mortgage firm is now up over 35% as housing sales continue to rise.
NYSE:RKT has officially hit orbit after its initial offering price of $18.00 per share was quickly snatched up by investors. Shares rose another 12.36% on Monday as Rocket continues its climb towards the $30 price barrier, closing the trading session at $29.09. In total Rocket’s stock has gained well over 40% since its debut and may continue to rise leading up to its first quarterly earnings call on September 2nd. The mortgage company has recently estimated quarterly revenues in the ballpark of $5 billion – a whopping 437% increase year-over-year for the same quarter in 2019.
While Rocket Companies Inc. is new in terms of public stock availability, it has been in operation since 1985 as one of America’s leading mortgage lenders. The fact that Rocket currently owns just short of 10% of all mortgages in the U.S. loan market shows the tremendous growth that could potentially be down the road. Recent figures from the National Association of Realtors show two consecutive months of fairly substantial sales gains in the existing-home sales market – a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has not negatively affected the real estate market as much as we thought it would.
RKT Stock News
RKT may not have had the same fanfare during its IPO as other recent offerings like Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) or BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC), but it could have the steadiest path to profitability for investors. Rocket Companies already has a proven track record for more than 30 years and have shifted much of its mortgage application services to its digital platform called Rocket Mortgages. With a near 10% slice of the U.S. mortgage market that has grown from 1% in 2009 – Rocket Companies is set to continue its upward trajectory without the growing pains of a brand new startup.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up amid trade optimism, upbeat German IFO data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, boosted by optimism about Sino-American relations. German second-quarter GDP was upgraded to a fall of 9.7% QoQ and the German IFO Business Climate came out at 92.6, beating estimates.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1930 level, lacks follow-through
A modest USD weakness assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped the upside. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00
WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67. 200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls. Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.