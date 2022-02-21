RIVN Stock News: Rivian jumps and outperforms market as investors follow big money

- NASDAQ:RIVN gained 2.52% during Friday’s trading session.
- Ford is mulling separating its EV business operations.
- GM is joining in the electric pick upmarket with a hefty price tag.
NASDAQ:RIVN had enough momentum from earlier in the week to eke out a gain during another bearish close on Friday. Shares of RIVN gained 2.52% and closed the final trading day of the week at $66.37. It was an eventful week for the electric truck maker, as numerous 13-F filings with the SEC showed that several high-profile hedge funds initiated positions in the stock last quarter. Shares of Rivian were up 10% this past week, although shares are still trading well below the IPO price from its debut in November. Still, it does add some justification for Wall Street analysts who are overwhelmingly bullish on Rivian for the rest of 2022, even though the stock has seen a rough few months of trading.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The big news in the electric pickup truck industry on Friday is that legacy automaker, Ford (NYSE:F), is mulling over separating its electric vehicle operations into a new entity. CEO Jim Farley has been contemplating the division to unlock ‘Tesla-like’ value in both the stock and operations. With much of the future of the company reliant on electric vehicles, a stand-alone segment could help propel Ford’s EV business into the upper echelon of global EV makers. Shares of Ford were up 2.91% following the news.
RIVIAN stock forecast
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is another legacy automaker that is taking the next step in the EV industry. Late last year, GM announced its $35 billion EV strategy to catch up with existing EV makers. Well, GM is ready to launch its first pickup truck, the Chevrolet Silverado, and the price tag isn’t what consumers were hoping for. The truck will debut with a price of $39,900 for the work version and an adventure version for a staggering $105,000. It remains to be seen what the demand will be like for the premium version of the truck.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1350 despite upbeat PMIs
EUR/USD lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.1350 with market mood souring on Kremlin's note that there is no concrete plan for a Biden-Putin meeting. PMI data from the euro area and Germany showed that the private sector's business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in February.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3600 after impressive UK PMI
GBP/USD trades in the positive territory above 1.3600 as the British pound preserves its strength on the upbeat UK PMI data, which showed that the expansion in the private sector continued at a very strong pace in early February. Investors eye headlines surrounding Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Gold revisits sub-$1,900 area as risk appetite improves
Gold remains on the back foot around $1,892, following a fresh run-up to refresh the eight-month high with $1,908. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s hope of Ukraine diplomacy amid fresh chatters over a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
XRP price coils up, forecasts potential for a 30% breakout
XRP price is consolidating again, suggesting a potential for a repeat of the movement between February 3 and 8. Holders can expect a move to $1 to collect the untapped liquidity.
Nio Inc tumbles during a bearish close to the week for US markets
NIO succumbed to broader selling pressure on Friday as the US government firmly believes that Russia is planning its imminent attack on Ukraine.