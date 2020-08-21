Riot Blockchain stock price: RIOT climbs to $4, eyes record-high it set at $4.58

- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares post strong gains on Thursday.
- Company announces large investment in digital currency miners.
- Record-high RIOT set at $4.58 could be seen as next target.
After losing more than 8% on Wednesday, Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose sharply on Thursday and gained 8.13% to close at $3.99. In premarket trading on Friday, RIOT is posting small losses at $3.95 but is still up more than 5% on a weekly basis.
RIOT stock news
Earlier in the month, the sharp upsurge witnessed in major cryptocurrencies prices provided a boost to RIOT and lifted it to a record-high of $4.58. However, after the company reported that quarterly mining revenue decreased to $1.9 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same three-month period in 2019, RIOT lost its traction and dropped all the way to $3.05 in mid-August.
On Thursday, Riot Blockchain announced that it reached an agreement with Bitmaintech PTE for the purchase of 8,000 Antminer S19 Pro Digital Currency Miners. According to Reuters, Riot will pay Bitmain approximately $17.7 million for the hardware. Moreover, Bitcoin price reached its highest level in a year at $12,486 earlier in the week and provided an additional boost to RIOT.
On the upside, a weekly close above $4 could help RIOT target $4.58 if Bitcoin price continues to edge higher. On the other hand, a selloff in major cryptocurrencies in the near-term could hurt RIOT and drag it to August low of $3.05. Below that level, the 50-day SMA could be seen as the next support at $2.8.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
