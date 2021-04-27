Riksbank’s Ingves: Too early to change direction in monetary policy

It’s “too early to change direction in monetary policy,” Riksbank’s Governor Stefan Ingves said following the monetary policy decision announced earlier on.

Key quotes

Inflation expectations are around 2%, which is good. Inflation pressure is still too low. Aims to keep asset portfolio at roughly same level in 2022, replace bonds that mature.

The Swedish central bank held interest rates at 0.000%, as widely expected, and pledged to continue to buy securities with an envelope of SEK700 billion.

Market reaction

The Swedish krona (SEK) spiked to daily highs of 10.11 against the euro on the policy announcement before reversing sharply to the lows at 10.1538.

At the time of writing, EUR/SEK rises 0.30% to 10.1460.