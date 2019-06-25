Richmond Fed president Barkin: We want to be ready adjust to a fragile environment

Richmond Fed president Barkin has said that the Federal Reserve want to be ready to adjust to a fragile environment.

Key comments

We want to be ready adjust to a fragile environment.

U.S. business investment has stepped back.

Consumer dynamics remain great.

There is a risk the U.S. talks itself into a recession but sees no sign that is happening yet.

FX implications:

Earlier in the day, in an interview with Bloomberg, St. Louis Fed President Bullard argued that a 50 basis points rate cut in July would be "overdone." This sent the dollar on a tear and Fed chat is a key focus, as is U.S. data leading into the Federal Reserve decision next month.