Reuters CFO Survey: Most firms have not changed strategic planning due to Brexit

A survey of chief financial officers (CFO) across Britain and Europe conducted by Thomson Reuters revealed the following:

69 percent of businesses had not seen an impact from the vote for Brexit on their strategic planning

"The results suggest a relatively muted response from business so far - not the knee-jerk reaction that some expected," said Laurence Kiddle, managing director for the EMEA Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters

12 percent of CFOs had investigated moving operations out of Britain

34 percent said that they anticipated the number of employees in the UK decreasing

19 percent said that they planned to relocate staff as a result of Brexit

21 percent of all CFOs saying they had have held off from expanding in the UK as a result of the vote

UK FinMin Hammond is more trusted than UK PM May by UK and EU businesses

UK and EU businesses have most confidence in Bank of England (BOE) Governor Carney in generating a positive deal for their industry