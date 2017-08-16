Reuters CFO Survey: Most firms have not changed strategic planning due to Brexit

Reuters CFO Survey: Most firms have not changed strategic planning due to BrexitBy Dhwani Mehta
A survey of chief financial officers (CFO) across Britain and Europe conducted by Thomson Reuters revealed the following:
69 percent of businesses had not seen an impact from the vote for Brexit on their strategic planning
"The results suggest a relatively muted response from business so far - not the knee-jerk reaction that some expected," said Laurence Kiddle, managing director for the EMEA Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters
12 percent of CFOs had investigated moving operations out of Britain
34 percent said that they anticipated the number of employees in the UK decreasing
19 percent said that they planned to relocate staff as a result of Brexit
21 percent of all CFOs saying they had have held off from expanding in the UK as a result of the vote
UK FinMin Hammond is more trusted than UK PM May by UK and EU businesses
UK and EU businesses have most confidence in Bank of England (BOE) Governor Carney in generating a positive deal for their industry
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.