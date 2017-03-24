Republicans in Congress said they lacked the votes needed for passage - RTRS

Republicans in Congress said they lacked the votes needed for passage - RTRSBy Eren Sengezer
According to the latest Reuters update on healthcare bill, Republicans in Congress said they lacked the votes needed for passage of their U.S. healthcare system overhaul.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen announced his opposition
- Representative Rodney Davis said the bill was short of the needed votes
- White House budget director Mick Mulvaney added it was unclear if enough support was present