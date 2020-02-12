RBNZ's Hawkesby: “Take comfort” from rise in inflation expectations

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Assistant Governor/GM Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, Christian Hawkesby, following the press conference held by Governor Orr.

Hawkesby noted that he takes comfort from the rise in inflation expectations.

Earlier this Wednesday, the RBNZ surprised markets with its hawkish shift after the central bank forecasted no rate cut this year while keeping the rates on hold at 1.0%.

Meanwhile, Governor Orr offered nothing new in his press conference but downplayed the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the NZ economy.

The kiwi is now reversing from a four-day high of 0.6478 and trades around 0.6460 region, still up 1% on the day.