RBNZ's Hawkesby: “Take comfort” from rise in inflation expectations

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Assistant Governor/GM Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, Christian Hawkesby, following the press conference held by Governor Orr.
Hawkesby noted that he takes comfort from the rise in inflation expectations.
Earlier this Wednesday, the RBNZ surprised markets with its hawkish shift after the central bank forecasted no rate cut this year while keeping the rates on hold at 1.0%.
Meanwhile, Governor Orr offered nothing new in his press conference but downplayed the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the NZ economy.
The kiwi is now reversing from a four-day high of 0.6478 and trades around 0.6460 region, still up 1% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
