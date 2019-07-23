RBNZ: Work on unconventional policy is at a very early stage – Bloomberg

Early on Tuesday, Bloomberg came out with a report quoting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

Key quotes

Looking at refreshing unconventional policy strategy.

Unconventional policy work 'at very early stage'.

FX implications

While RBNZ has already said that it was only a response to an official information request, statements favor the New Zealand central bank’s support for unconventional monetary policy and can be taken to selle the Kiwi.

